Robert Arthur Yawin, Sr., 88, of Plainville, passed away at 10:50 p.m. Sunday, April 21 at Bristol Hospital, Bristol, Connecticut, surrounded by loving family. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Helen (Ferrarese) Yawin, 8 children, 19 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, and 5 great-great-grandchildren. He is survived by his daughter, Camille Paradis and her husband, Norman of Worth, New York; daughter, Lenore Haikara of Lacona, New York; son Robert, Jr. of Mobile, Alabama; daughter, Marguerite Yawin and her husband Illiassou Goubekoye of Newington; daughter, Kathryn Yawin Veronesi and Dave Serino of Plainville; daughter, Pamela Yawin of Lafayette, Colorado; son, Peter Yawin of Plainville; and son, Alexander Yawin and his wife Amy (Curran) Yawin of Plainville. Robert is predeceased by his parents, Peter and Elsie (Zakrzewski) Yawin and his sister, Janet Ruth Yawin. Robert was born on July 16, 1930 in New Britain, CT. He received his Bachelor's degree from Teachers College of Connecticut (CCSU), his Master's degree from Bowling Green State University, Ohio, and his PhD from University of Connecticut. Robert taught mathematics at E.O. Smith High School and CCSU. He served as coordinator of a pilot Independent Study Program for Hamden and New Haven high school students at the Hamden Co-op. From 1971-1973 Robert, his wife and his five youngest children lived in Accra, Ghana, where he served as a Peace Corps volunteer in the Curriculum Research and Development Unit for Ghana's Department of Education. Returning to Connecticut, he administered Title I programs through the State Department of Education in Hartford. From 1978-1999, Robert was professor of Mathematics and Chairman of the Mathematics Department at Springfield Technical Community College, MA, until his retirement.Bob will be remembered for his loving and caring nature. He enjoyed relating his life experiences. A lover of literature and avid reader, Bob relished sharing literary quotes, poetry, and humor with others. Anyone spending time with Bob would soon appreciate how he valued relationships above everything else. Through teaching, Bob was able to mentor many students to achieve their full potential. In addition to building friendships, Bob loved spending time with his family. His treasures were visits with his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Bob was blessed with one great love in his life. Bob and Helen shared 59 years growing closer to each other. Their entire marriage was a celebration of life and loving kindness. Please join the family for a celebration of his life, on Tuesday April 30th, from 10 to 1, at Plainville Funeral Home, 81 Broad Street, Plainville. Donations may be made to Armory Square Child Care Inc. at STCC, 1 Armory Square, Springfield MA, 01105.