Robert Arthur Yoston
1939 - 2020
Robert Arthur Yoston, 80, of Wethersfield, beloved husband of Ellen (Cunningham) Yoston, passed away peacefully on July 28, 2020 surrounded by his loving and devoted family. Bob was born in the Bronx, NY on December 3, 1939, the son of the late Harold and Mildred (Burgdoff) Yoston. Bob worked for the Southern New England Telephone Company (SNET)/AT&T, retiring as the Vice President of Marketing after 38 years of dedicated service. He headed up the Yellow Pages when that was the main form of advertising at that time. A fan of all sports, his Bronx roots naturally made Bob a fan of the New York Yankees. He enjoyed watching his Bronx Bombers with family and friends. Bob was not one to sit idle, he also enjoyed playing golf, tennis and bowling. He loved to share his "saying of the day" with his grandchildren. Bob was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. His greatest pleasure in life was spending time with his family and most of all his cherished grandchildren. In addition to his wife of 59 years, Bob leaves his son, Robert Yoston, Jr of Clearwater, FL, his daughters, Doreen DeAguila of Belleair, FL, Karen Tabshey and her husband Roger of Wethersfield, Patty Rosati and her husband Rob of Bedford, NY, Mary Boardman and her husband Ed of Charlotte, NC, Jenifer Dowd and her husband Art of Clinton, grandchildren Crystal, Rick, Lindsay, Nicole, Eric, Lexus, Chris, Kendyl, Andrew, Tim, Amanda, Elizabeth, Brian, Nick and Sarah and great grandchildren. Funeral services will be private. The D'Esopo Funeral Chapel of Wethersfield has been entrusted with the services. For online expressions of sympathy to the family, please visit www.desopofuneralchapel.com.

Published in Hartford Courant on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
July 29, 2020
Our deepest condolences on your loss. The D’Esopo Family.
D'Esopo Funeral Chapel
