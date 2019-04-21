Robert B. Bossler, 94, passed away on March 30, 2019. He was the loving husband of the late Anne Marie Bossler. Bob served in the US Army, 99th Infantry Division, participating from start to finish in the Battle of the Bulge, then the Rhineland Campaign into Germany. He earned a Bronze Star. A 1949 Penn State graduate, he became a recognized aeronautical engineer at Bell, Kaman, and Lucas Western. The Kaflex Coupling is one of his 22 patents. An American Helicopter Society member since 1951, he received the AHS Honorary Fellow Award in 2013. Bob traveled extensively, always making friends and documenting his adventures through photography. He was a member of the Civil War Round Table, the Bloomfield Fish and Game Club and the 99th Infantry Division Association. He lived the last 9 years at Seabury in Bloomfield, CT, where he had many friends. Bob leaves his children David and his wife Patricia of Granby, CT, Nancy of PA, Rob and his wife Ruth of Beverly, MA, and grandchildren Matthew, Katherine, Patrick, James, Chloe and Charles. He was predeceased by his brother David and survived by his brother Bert, brother-in-law Barr, and many nieces and nephews. A celebration of Bob's life will be scheduled later this year. Burial will be private. Memorial donations in his honor can be made to The Smile Train, , or a .





Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 21, 2019