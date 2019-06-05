Robert B. McBride, 71, lifelong resident of Manchester, passed away unexpectedly Friday, May 31, 2019. He was born in Hartford on January 6, 1948, son to the late William M. and Mary (Palin) McBride. Bob attended Manchester Public Schools and was a graduate of Manchester High School, Class of 1966. Bob loved spending time outdoors, especially his weekly walks. He enjoyed bowling and playing softball throughout his life. Bob could always be found cheering on his favorite team, the Boston Red Sox. Bob is survived by his three children; Katie Tarkowski and her husband Mark of Westernville, NY, Robynne Cosman and her husband Chris of Manchester and Matthew McBride and his wife Jaimie of East Windsor, his five grandchildren; Cianan, Saige, Emma, Megan and Maxwell, his brother William McBride and his wife Deide of Hartford and their children Emily and Ross, his former wife and mother of his children, Shirley McBride of Manchester as well as his many friends associated with his Bill W. group. In addition to his parents, Robert was predeceased by his second wife, Gail Cohen-McBride. A celebration of Bob's life will be held at noon on Friday, June 7, 2019 at Center Congregational Church, 11 Center Street, Manchester. Memorial donations in his name may be made to the , PO Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005. Holmes-Watkins Funeral Home, Manchester, is in care of his arrangements. To leave an online message of condolence for his family, please visit www.holmeswatkins.com. Published in The Hartford Courant from June 5 to June 6, 2019