Dr. Robert Sirkin was born on May 31, 1930 in New Britain, Connecticut and passed away peacefully on September 14, 2020. He was a graduate of New Britain High School and went on to earn his B.A in History from Dartmouth College. He earned his MD from Harvard Medical School and returned to his hometown and practiced as an orthopedic surgeon at New Britain General Hospital and Grove Hill Clinic. His volunteer work for Newington Children's Hospital also brought him great joy. He met the love of his life, Wendy St. John Gorman while a resident at Columbia and they were married for 59 years. He is survived by his children Jeff (Sally) Sirkin of Larchmont NY, Amy (Glenn) Mulron of Nashville, and Jon (Mark) Sirkin of Newtown PA. His seven grandchildren were a source of great pride. Dr. Bob was a sports enthusiast and played tennis well into his eighties. He was also a lifelong Green Bay Packers fan and loudly cheered on his team each Sunday. But most of all, he will be remembered for his fierce love and dedication to his family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Dartmouth College or Congregation Micah (Nashville, TN)

Published in Hartford Courant from Sep. 17 to Sep. 18, 2020.
