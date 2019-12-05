Home

POWERED BY

Services
D'Esopo East Hartford Memorial Chapel
30 Carter Street
East Hartford, CT 06118
(860) 568-9420
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
D'Esopo East Hartford Memorial Chapel
30 Carter Street
East Hartford, CT 06118
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
D'Esopo East Hartford Memorial Chapel
30 Carter Street
East Hartford, CT 06118
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Barton Jones


1948 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert "Bob" Barton Jones, 71, of East Hartford, passed away peacefully with his brother by his side on Friday, November 29, 2019 at Manchester Memorial Hospital. Born in Hartford on August 9, 1948, he was a son of Frances Jean (O'Brien) Jones of East Hartford and the late Francis "Frank" E. Jones. Bob lived his whole life in East Hartford and after graduating with the class of 1966 from George J. Penney High School, he proudly served in the Marine Corps during the Vietnam War as a radio operator. He enjoyed his trade so much that he continued as a Ham Radio Operator for many years. Bob worked as a mechanic on industrial equipment amongst other careers, but his true passion was camping all over New England, New York and Canada with his brother, Eddie. For many years he had been a member of the CT Valley Mineral Club. Besides his mother, he is survived by one brother, Edmund A. Jones of East Hartford; one sister, Gail McClellan and her husband Robert of Ellington; three nephews, Eric Jones of NC, Patrick Jones and his wife Shaina of East Hartford and Case McClellan of CO, as well as a sister-in-law, Susan Jones of East Hartford. He was predeceased by a brother, Thomas F. Jones. The funeral is Saturday, December 7, at 10 a.m. at the D'Esopo East Hartford Memorial Chapel, 30 Carter St., East Hartford. The family will receive relatives and friends prior to the service from 9 am to 10 am on Saturday at the funeral home. Burial with military honors will immediately follow in Silver Lane Cemetery-Veterans Memorial Field, East Hartford. For on-line expressions of sympathy, please visit www.desopoeh.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Dec. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of D'Esopo East Hartford Memorial Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -