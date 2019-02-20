Home

POWERED BY

Services
John F. Tierney Funeral Home
219 West Center Street
Manchester, CT 06040-4857
(860) 643-1222
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Blass
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Blass

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Robert Blass Obituary
Robert E. Blass, 64, of Andover and formerly of East Hartford, Marlborough & Manchester passed away on Saturday February 16, 2019 at Hartford Hospital with his beloved children by his side. He was born in Hartford on February 26, 1954, the son of the late Carl E. Blass and Klara (Enders) Blass. Bobby grew up in East Hartford, graduating from E.H.H.S. in 1972. He was part of their state championship baseball team, co-captain of the basketball team and in subsequent years was very active in local softball and basketball leagues. Bob also attended UCONN. He was a local business owner who loved fishing, the NY Yankees, UCONN men's basketball, the Green Bay Packers, Classic Rock and most of all spending time with his family. He was a devoted and loving father to Jennifer and Brian Blass, brother & brother-in-law to Linda & Merrill Myers, Pamela Blass & Monica & Todd Lessard. He also leaves to mourn his loss his nieces Kristin Grote Hayes (Matthew) and Courtney Lessard and nephew Jeffrey Grote (Tracey), as well as great-nieces Taylor Hayes, Emily & Samantha Grote, great-nephews Benjamin & Griffin Hayes, cousins in Germany Werner & Jutta Enders & Martina Heller, his former wife Diane Blass and many life-long friends. Bob was the best brother, father, son & uncle any of us had-always thinking of the rest of us instead of himself; a loving, generous and thoughtful person to the end. His family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff at Hartford Hospital, the Liver Transplant team, including Gina, Andrew and all the staff on CB3, Sonia on CB5 and Bob, Laura & Maddie in the ICU (truly 4 Angels). Friends may call at the John F. Tierney Funeral Home, 219 West Center Street Manchester from 4-7 p.m. on Friday February 22nd. There will be a brief memorial service at 6:45. Funeral will be private, In lieu of flowers, donations in Bob's memory may be made to Dog Star Rescue 12 Tobey Rd. Bloomfield, CT 06002 or the Manchester Land Conservation Trust 20 Hartford Rd. Manchester, CT 06040. For online condolences, please visit www.tierneyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.