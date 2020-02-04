Hartford Courant Obituaries
Robert Burns Obituary
Robert L."Larry" Burns, 77, of Manchester, beloved husband of 48 years to Marion (Bayliss) Burns, died peacefully on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at home. He was born in East Hartford, CT, the son of the late James and Alice (Phillips) Burns. Robert was an auto mechanic at Carter Chevrolet for 28 years. He served in the United States Navy. Robert was a member of the Mason in the Friendship Lodge in Manchester, Manchester Elks Lodge where he was a past Elk of the year. He also was a member of the Sphinx Shriners in Newington, CT, where he was past captain of the Motor Patrol. In addition to his wife, Marion, he is survived by two sons, James Burns, Earl Edwards; two daughters, Robin Little, Kari Edwards Barnard; son-in-law, James Barnard; two sisters Leah Lapointe and Rose May Klambt and her husband Gary; seven grandchildren, six great grandchildren. He was predeceased by his brother James Burns. Robert's family will receive relatives and friends at Manchester Funeral Home, 142 East Center St. Manchester, on Thursday, February 6, 2020 from 4:00pm to 6:00pm, with a service to follow. Donations may be made to , Sphrinx Shriners, P. O. box 30157, Newington, CT 06131. For an online memorial guestbook please visit www.manchesaterfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 4, 2020
