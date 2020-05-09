Robert passed away suddenly on Monday May 4th in Georgetown, SC, at the age of 70 after a brief but hard battle with cancer. Robert was born in Manchester, CT, then made a home with his children in Middletown, CT before moving to Georgetown 4 years ago. Robert was a veteran of the Navy and was a member of the Eagles club for many years. Bob had many hobbies he enjoyed, including fishing, hunting, boating, golf, and billiards, but his favorite enjoyment was spending time with his children and grandchildren any chance he could. Robert is survived by his children, Robert L Arendt III, Ashley M. Gidley, and Stephanie Dexter; his son-in-law Eric K Gidley, Sr.; his grandchildren, Raelyn, Farrah, Eric, Jr., Corey, Skylar, Peyton, and Savannah; as well as two sisters, Nancy Jones and Betty Jean Bennett. Robert will truly be missed by his family and friends.



