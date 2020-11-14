Robert Cooley died peacefully on November 11, 2020. Robert (Bob) was born in New Britain on February 9, 1970, to Robert Clifton Cooley Sr. and Barbara Cooley. He grew up with his sisters Mary Parker and Joanne Cooley in Berlin, Ct. and graduated from Berlin High School 1989. Bob was a veteran, serving in the US Navy on the USS Antietam during Desert Shield. He was proud of his service and liked to tell the kids stories from that time. He would say that the best thing about the Navy was that it taught him to appreciate all kinds of people. When he returned to CT he went to UCONN and graduated with a double major in history and English Literature. He worked for several years at ATT as a linesman. He was an avid hiker, mountain biker and loved to roller blade with his kids. His favorite thing was music. Bob could beat anyone in music trivia, in any music genre. But his favorite was Latin music. He was a Latin music drummer and often played at Sully's in Hartford on Latin Music Night. In the end, we are known by who and what we love, and above and beyond his hobbies, were the people he cared about. Bob lived his life with openness, curiosity, and optimism, despite his long battle with HD. His children Joseph, Raven, Lyra, and Liam were everything to him. He was also a devoted son, and dearly loved his sisters, Mary and Joanne, their children, and his brother-in-law Steve. He had a deep love for the members of Riverfront Family Church, which he attended for a decade. He relied on a God that loved all people and was not bound to any one religion and liked to say that all roads lead up the same mountain. His father-in-law taught him the Arabic expression "InshAllah", meaning God willing, toward the end of his life. He repeated it to himself all the way home to remember it and be able to say it from then on. May he be now at peace, killing it on the drums and dancing with his parents, his niece Summer, and Pastor Nancy, InshAllah. There will be a ceremony in celebration of Bob's life at the Riverfront Park in Hartford in the Spring of 2021. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Charter Oak Cultural Center in Hartford, at charteroakcenter.org