Dr. Robert C. Kerber, 80, of Long Island, passed away on February 5, 2019. He was the son of the late Cyril Kerber and Mildred Kerber Visconti. Robert taught at Stony Brook University for 45 years where he achieved the status of Distinguished Teaching Professor Emeritus of Chemistry. He is survived by his sister and brother-in-law, Kathryn and Fred Baker of Manchester; his sister-in-law, Irene Kerber of Rocky Hill; along with many nephews, nieces, great-nephews, and great-nieces. Robert was predeceased by his brother, Raymond Kerber.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 14, 2019
