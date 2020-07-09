1/1
Robert C. LaFrancis
1957 - 2020
Robert Clayton LaFrancis Jr., 62, of Rocky Hill, passed away peacefully on July 8, after a valiant 4 year battle with prostate cancer. Born in Hartford on October 5, 1957, he was the son of the late Robert and Pierina (Torza) LaFrancis. Bob worked all of his life in the flooring industry. He was an avid golfer and a strong competitor. His best buddy and sidekick, was his dog, Gotti. They enjoyed many long walks around the golf course over the years. His primary caregiver to the end was his devoted daughter, Michele. She was his rock and was by his side throughout. Bob leaves behind his three children Michele, Anthony and Ryan LaFrancis, his girlfriend of many years, Kelli Sweetland, his sister Angelina LaFrancis, and many other beloved friends and relatives. Services will be private per Bob's request.

Published in Hartford Courant on Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

July 8, 2020
Sorry for your loss to the LaFrancis children and Kelli. A sad day for sure.
Beverly Scavetta
Family
July 8, 2020
Bobby, my cousin, I wish you the best in your transition to whatever it is out there that we go to. You will always be remembered by those who loved you. May your birdies be many in this next life.
Patty Torza
Family
