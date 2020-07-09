Robert Clayton LaFrancis Jr., 62, of Rocky Hill, passed away peacefully on July 8, after a valiant 4 year battle with prostate cancer. Born in Hartford on October 5, 1957, he was the son of the late Robert and Pierina (Torza) LaFrancis. Bob worked all of his life in the flooring industry. He was an avid golfer and a strong competitor. His best buddy and sidekick, was his dog, Gotti. They enjoyed many long walks around the golf course over the years. His primary caregiver to the end was his devoted daughter, Michele. She was his rock and was by his side throughout. Bob leaves behind his three children Michele, Anthony and Ryan LaFrancis, his girlfriend of many years, Kelli Sweetland, his sister Angelina LaFrancis, and many other beloved friends and relatives. Services will be private per Bob's request.



