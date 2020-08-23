Robert Christopher Norige, 65, died on August 13, 2020. A life-long resident of Connecticut, Robert was born in Hartford and grew up in the Wapping section of South Windsor, where he enjoyed playing sports with his large group of friends, play acting as TV characters like James West, and lifting weights and body building at Galucci's Gym. A graduate of South Windsor High School '73, he was well-liked and known for his quick wit, funny voices and goofy faces. Robert became a life-long Green Bay Packers fan after their back to back super bowl wins in the late sixties. Robert earned his Associate in Science - General Studies from Manchester Community - Technical College (1994). His primary work was as a skilled tall-structure and specialty roofer, but he also tried his hand at sales, home inspection, bartending, and personal training. Robert leaves his siblings, Kevin H. Norige of South Windsor (wife - Donna and children - Andrew and Sheryl), Timothy R. Norige of Middletown, and Nancy A. (Noridge) Schultz of Durham (husband, Mark). He was predeceased by his father, Hugo L. Noridge, and mother, Helene L. (Joseph) Norige. Many thanks go out to the staff, therapists, and counselors at Water's Edge Center for Health and Rehabilitation (Middletown) and the nurses, doctors and social workers at Middlesex Hospital (Middletown) for the kind and generous care they took of Robert for alcohol addiction and end-stage liver disease. A graveside service will be held at Wapping Cemetery, 50 Oakland Rd., South Windsor on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 11 AM. Memorial donations in Robert's name may be made to support those in need at St. Vincent de Paul Middletown, PO Box 398, Middletown, CT 06457 or on-line at svdmiddletown.org/donate/
