Somers Funeral Home
354 Main Street
Somers, CT 06071
(860) 749-8413
Calling hours
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Somers Funeral Home
354 Main Street
Somers, CT 06071
View Map
Memorial service
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Somers Funeral Home
354 Main Street
Somers, CT 06071
View Map
Robert Charles Robinson, 85, beloved husband to Patricia A. (Seward) Robinson, entered into Eternal Rest on Thursday, November 7, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Rutland, VT, the son to the late Roy and Janet (Campbell) Robinson. In July of 1955, he married the love of his life, Patricia, of whom he made his home with and enjoyed over 60 years of marriage with. Robert proudly served our country in the United States Army, was a Mason in Manchester, VT with the Adohiram Lodge #42, and served as a deacon at Somers Congregational Church. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Jeffrey Seward Robinson of New Britain, CT and Anne Campbell Robinson of West Unity, OH. He was predeceased by a brother, Everitt Robinson; and three sisters, Beatrice Thull, Margaret Melchor and Marian Jones. Relatives and friends are invited to join the family from 10:00 - 11:00 am on Monday, November 11, 2019 at Somers Funeral Home, 354 Main St., Somers, CT 06071 for calling hours. A memorial service will follow at 11:00 am at the funeral home. Burial will be held privately at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Robert may be made to the organization of the donor's choice. To leave online condolences please visit www.somersfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Nov. 9, 2019
