With great sadness, the family of Robert Charles Young announce his passing on July 11, 2020 in Brooksville, FL, just three weeks after being diagnosed with cancer. He was surrounded by family. Bob was born in Bloomfield, NJ on August 4, 1939 to Ronald and Dorothy (Roberts) Young. He grew up in West Hartford, CT, where he met and married Janice Foley, a very happy union that lasted until Jan's passing in 2002. Bob was a proud Navy veteran, where he served aboard the USS Sea Poacher and the nuclear-powered USS Seadragon. Those were days filled with adventure, the most memorable was being on the first east to west polar ice cap trip, where the submarine came up through the ice and the crew played baseball on top of the world. While based in Honolulu, Bob and Jan welcomed their first daughter, Robin. Daughter Sharon was born two years later in Connecticut. After the Navy, Bob worked at Honeywell, followed by careers at Mechanical Maintenance and the State of Connecticut. The family lived in Newington and West Willington, CT, where he served on the volunteer fire department and countless community projects. Bob was a jack of all trades and master of many, loving nothing better than to be involved in a creative endeavor. He was good at what he did and jumped at the chance to help anyone. He had a heart of gold…. After Jan's passing, Bob was blessed to meet Dori Chaffee, and after their marriage they moved to Florida, where they enjoyed a good life for many years while serving others, particularly the through the Lions Club and Toys for Tots. Bob was preceded in death by his parents. He leaves to mourn, his wife Dori, sister, Janet LaCava of Rocky Hill, daughters Robin Campagnone (Robert) and Sharon Leist (Michael) both of Columbia, CT, stepdaughters Chris Marinelli (Mike) and Jennifer Chaffee, several grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren with two more soon to be born, and a host of extended family and friends. According to Bob's wishes, funeral services will be private.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store