Home

POWERED BY

Services
Agape Baptist Church
39735 Chancey Rd
Zephyrhills, FL 33540
(813) 788-3330
Memorial service
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
10:00 AM
Agape Baptist Church
39735 Chancey Rd
Zephyrhills, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Sullivan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Carl Sullivan


1965 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Carl Sullivan Obituary
It is with great sadness that the loved ones of Robert Carl Sullivan (54) announce his passing on January 8, 2020, at Oak Hill Hospital in Brooksville, Florida. Robert was born April 8, 1965, the son of the late Cornelius and Teresa (Curry) Sullivan. Robert leaves behind his significant partner and friend, Lisa Rogers and her children, Kasandra, Aaron and Dehanna. His greatest love, Alivia Grace, his granddaughter. His Aunt Dorothy J Sullivan and Aunt Christine Szwaja, Sister Cynthia Sullivan, Brother Steven Sullivan, and their families. Along with many wonderful cousins and friends. A memorial service will be held at 10am, February 9, 2020 at Agape Baptist Church, 39735 Chancey Rd, Zephyrhills, Florida. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a trust for Alivia Grace Rogers, c/o MidFlorida Credit Union, 11098 Spring Hill Drive, Spring Hill, FL 34608
Published in The Hartford Courant on Jan. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -