Robert Charland, age 85, passed away Friday, July 10, 2020 at Middlesex Healthcare Facility in Middletown, CT of a short illness. He was born March 1, 1935 in Hartford CT, the son of Joseph and Antonette (Morin) Charland. He worked for ADT Security Systems for 32 years. He was an accomplished musician. He played the bass guitar, upright base, rhythm guitar and sang. He played with The Sounds of Bluegrass and The Hopriver String Band. He loved his gardening and traveling with his wife of 34 years Melinda Charland. He leaves one brother Raymond Charland of East Hartford CT, four sons, Raymond Charland of Somers CT, Rene Charland of Marlborough CT, Richard Charland of Middletown CT, and Robert Charland of Stafford CT. He also leaves five grandchildren, Shane, Aileen, Raymond Ryan and Meghan Charland and five great grandchildren. The Portland Memorial Funeral Home, 231 Main St, Portland, is in charge of arrangements.



