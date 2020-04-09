|
Robert Charles Sylvia, 85, passed away peacefully on Monday (April 6, 2020) at his home in Suffield. He was predeceased by the love of his life Eleanor Grace Sylvia, his wife of fifty-three years. Both Eleanor and Bob were born in Foxboro, MA, where they became high school sweethearts. Bob was the son of the late William and Madeline (Bletzer) Sylvia of Foxboro, MA. He attended Boston University on a football scholarship where he played against the likes of Hall of Famer Jim Brown, graduating in 1955. From there he went on to become a Captain in the United States Marine Corps. Bob enjoyed spending quality time with family, working in his yard, reading, golfing and was an excellent handyman with an extraordinary sense of humor. He is survived by two sons, Douglas Sylvia and his wife Joanne of Windsor Locks and Dr. James Sylvia and his wife Lisa Ann of Kinston, NC, and five grandchildren, Jason and his wife Susan, Joseph and his friend Elizabeth, Zachary, Elliana and Isabelle. His daughter, Anne Renee Sylvia, brother, Conrad, and sister, Lorraine predeceased him in death. Bob enjoyed and made the most of his later years with his beloved companion, Ann Johnson of New Britain, her son David and his wife Maria, and their children David and Jason. He will be missed by many. The family would like to thank Matt from Beacon Hospice along with Yaritca from Enfield Home Helpers for their compassion and extra special care of Bob during his final days. At this time, a private service will be held at Nicholson & Carmon Funeral Home, 443 East St., Suffield. Burial will follow in Elm Grove Cemetery, Windsor. A larger celebration of his life will take place at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to International fellowship of Christians and Jews (https://www.ifcj.org/). Please visit us at www.carmonfuneralhome.com for online condolences.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 9, 2020