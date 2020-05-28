Robert Charles Tolhus, 81, husband of Karen Luca Tolhus, passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at MidState Medical Center in Meriden after many lengthy illnesses. Born in Hartford on March 27, 1939, he was the son of the late John Tolhus, Sr., and Ana Kupchunas Tolhus. Bob was predeceased by his infant sister, Lillian, and his brother, John Tolhus. Besides his wife, Karen of 57 years, he is survived by his daughter, Kristene Tolhus Flanagan and her husband Jim and his beloved golden retriever, Zoey. Bob also leaves many nieces and nephews. He was a graduate of East Hartford High and served for three years in the U.S. Army. His career was at Pratt & Whitney Aircraft in East Hartford, retiring after 37 years as Lead Man of Machine Repair. He loved boating, fishing, and the beach. He had a great talent building many intricate scratch-built wooden ships models. He also built the families first color television. Bob was a real trooper, handling all of his medical problems and many hospital admissions the past eight years. A special thank you to Dr. Ernstoff from CT GI at Midstate Medical for all his support and help, and the staff at Comprehensive Dialysis in Meriden. A Celebration of life services will be held at a later day. The John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 East Main St., Meriden, CT is entrusted with the arrangements. For online condolences please visit jferryfh.com.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 28, 2020.