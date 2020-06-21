Robert E. Christensen, 86, of Rocky Hill formerly of Cromwell and Newington, passed away on June 11, 2020. He was born in Hartford on January 21, 1934 to the late John and Edwina (Wilson) Christensen. Bob enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1951 and proudly served his country as a medic during the Korean War. In civilian life, he continued his oath to protect as a Hartford and Newington firefighter, an officer for the Newington Police Department and a security officer for the State of CT Supreme Court and library. He was involved in many community organizations and was a member of the Masonic Sequin Level Lodge No. 140 and Order of the Eastern Star, Sphinx Shriners Motor Patrol and the Blue Knights Police Motorcycle Club. In his leisure time, Bob spent most mornings at the Glastonbury boat launch taking in the views after having breakfast at McDonald's with his friends. He enjoyed watching the birds, fishing and playing cribbage with his brother, Eddie and going to Bradley airport to watch the planes. He had a keen eye for photography and loved driving for miles to get that perfect scenic shot. He was a special father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle and friend who will be missed by all who knew him.He is survived by his daughters: Sue Roman and husband Gary, Tina Therian and husband Tim, Sr.; wife Kathleen Christensen, stepdaughter Lise Jordan and husband Michael; his former wife, Barbara Fillion; his grandchildren: Timothy Therian Jr. and wife Jennifer, Rob Roman, Ashley Therian; stepgrandchildren Jaclyn Ledezma(Hughson) and Ryan Hughson; his great-grandson Axel Therian, stepgreat-grandchildren Naelyn Hughson and Caleb Ledezma; his cousin, Annette Robinson; his very special friend, Elaine Michaud and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his daughters: Chris Ann Christensen and stepdaughter Terri Pellegrino; his brothers and their wives: John(Eddie) and Lois, Donald and Rosalie and Richard and Annette Christensen. Due to current health restrictions, visitation is limited to family only. A Funeral Liturgy will be held on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at 12:00p.m. at the Church of St. Andrew the Apostle, Rocky Hill. His ashes will be scattered in the Victory Garden at the church.The Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Newington Memorial, 20 Bonair Ave., Newington are in care of arrangements. To share a message of sympathy with his family, visit www.duksa.net
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 21, 2020.