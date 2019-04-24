Home

Coughlin-Lastrina Funeral Home
491 High Street
Middletown, CT 06457
860-346-5439
Calling hours
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Coughlin-Lastrina Funeral Home
491 High Street
Middletown, CT 06457
View Map
Graveside service
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
9:00 AM
State Veterans Cemetery
Middletown, CT
View Map
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Pius X Church
Middletown, CT
View Map
Robert Connelly Obituary
Robert " Bob " Connelly, 83 husband of Jean (Ross) Connelly passed away on Tuesday, (April 23). Born on January 12, 1936, Bob was a Middletown native postal carrier who for years delivered mail at Christmas dressed as Santa Claus, and was known and beloved for his booming laugh, love of his massive Irish Catholic family and devout faith. Graveside Services will be held on Saturday (April 27) at 9 am in the State Veterans Cemetery Middletown with full Military Honors. A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday (April 27) at 11:30 am in St. Pius X Church, Middletown. Friends may call at the Coughlin-Lastrina Funeral Home, 491 High St., Middletown on Friday (April 26) from 5 to 7 pm.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 24, 2019
