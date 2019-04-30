Robert E. Cournoyer, 80, of Somers, CT, passed away on April 28, 2019 at Evergreen Health Care Center, Stafford Springs, CT. He was born in Webster, MA, son of the late Emile and Josephine (DeFeo) Cournoyer. Bob's professional career began at Pratt and Whitney in East Hartford, CT. He then spent 38 years progressing through the ranks, at Charles C. Lewis Steel Company -- many of those years serving as the President/CEO. He was a member of the Steel Service Center Institute (SSCI) for many years. Bob was actively involved in the Somers, CT community. He served in the Lions Club, as a Little League coach, was a Boy Scout Master and was involved in many other community initiatives. He resided with his family in Somers, CT for 55 years. Bob was a wonderful, funny, caring and honorable man who always put his family first. He had a great smile and an uncanny ability to make everyone feel comfortable and welcome. He will be missed tremendously, but those that remain will have wonderful memories of his love and dedication to all of the people that he cared for so dearly. Bob throughout his life, loved being surrounded by family and friends. He was happiest when his house was full with all of those that he loved. He developed many great friendships over the years during his cherished time at Sun Valley Resort. He always encouraged everyone that passed by to stop for a visit. One of Bob's annual highlights was an accumulation of four generations of family and friends that had gathered during summer vacation for over 50 years on Cape Cod. He is survived by his beloved wife of 60 years, Barbara (Brink) Cournoyer; three children and their spouses, Anthony and Robin Cournoyer of Ellington, CT, Jeffrey and Shannon Cournoyer of Somers, CT, and Anne Cournoyer and Michael Accorsi of Somers, CT; nine grandchildren, Jonathan, Alex, Nathan, Kate, Megan, Madeline, Natalia, Harrison, and William; two siblings, Greg Cournoyer and his wife Rose of Delaware, and Debbie Hillebrecht and her husband Brian of Stafford Springs, CT; Keith and Christine Hillebrecht, and their children Joshua and Abby; as well as several nieces and nephews. His funeral will be held on Thursday, May 2, 2019, with a procession forming by 9:00 A.M. at Somers Funeral Home, 354 Main St., Somers, CT, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 A.M. at All Saints Church, 25 School St., Somers, CT. Burial will follow in Somers Center Cemetery, Somers, CT. Calling hours are on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 from 4:00-7:00 P.M. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to be made to Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 Saint Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105. For online condolences or directions, please visit: www.somersfuneralhome.com Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary