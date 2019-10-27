Home

Taylor & Modeen Funeral Home
136 South Main Street
West Hartford, CT 06107
860-521-4400
Memorial service
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Taylor & Modeen Funeral Home
136 South Main Street
West Hartford, CT 06107
Robert D. Carlson, 73 of W. Hartford, CT died peacefully at home Monday, Oct. 21, 2019. Bobby was the beloved husband and best friend of Donna (Holbrook) Carlson. They were married for 44 years. Robert served four years in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War and was a 1964 graduate of Dighton-Rehoboth Reg. HS. Born in Hartford to the late Genevieve (Carlson) Germain and Robert H. Carlson. He leaves behind siblings: Gary S. Carlson (Zofia) Warren, RI, Deborah J. Goetz (late-Donald), Tiverton, RI, Brenda F. Ritz (Gary) Fall River, MA, Gregory S. Germain (Karen) Marstons Mills, MA and the late Brian A. Germain, extended family Lisa Carlson and Russell Carlson both of Seaford, DE. An Aunt and Uncle of So. Glastonbury, CT, Norma (Carlson) and Jack McCabe and many cousins, nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Connecticut Humane Society, 701 Russell St. Newington, CT 06111. A Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019 at 11:00am. at the Taylor & Modeen Funeral Home 136 South Main St., West Hartford. Committal will be at a later date. To leave a message of condolence, visit www.taylormodeen.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Oct. 27, 2019
