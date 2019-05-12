Union, CT/Juno Beach, FL: Robert D. Gibson, 84, passed away on Monday, April 15th, after a brief illness. He leaves his loving wife of 33 years, Connie (Bartucca) Gibson; his daughter, Linda G. Harrington of Shrewsbury; his son, Robert D. Gibson, Jr. and his wife Pamela of Needham; his twin brother, Douglas P. Gibson; seven grandchildren, Lauren C. Ruder, Lindsay G. Harrington, Kevin B. Harrington III, Robert D. Harrington, Rachel M. Gibson, Jessica J. Gibson and Avery R. Gibson; and many nieces and nephews. Bob was predeceased by two brothers, Richard Gibson and Donald Gibson; and a sister, Louise Grundstrom. Bob was born in Worcester the son of Edward and Alice (Corkum) Gibson. He served honorably in the United States Navy during the Korean War. Bob owned and operated Gemini Food Industries in Sturbridge and Atlanta for 30 years before retiring and selling his business in 2005. He loved boating and fishing on Lake Mashapaug; and was an avid golfer and past member of Cohasse Country Club in Southbridge. Bob bred and raced thoroughbred horses for many years. He enjoyed being at home with his family and working around the yard in his golf cart. Bob also loved spending winters in Florida with Connie and their many friends. Food was by far his passion and he was a fantastic cook and gracious host. Bob was a friend to all. He was kind and genuine and always took the time to truly listen. His true love was his family and he will be deeply missed by those who he loved and loved him. A funeral Mass for Robert will be held on Monday, May 20, at 10:00 am in Notre Dame Church, of the St. John Paul II Parish, 446 Main St., Southbridge. Burial will be private. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to The New England Center for Children in support of Autism, 33 Turnpike Road, Southborough, MA 01772 or online at www.necc.org





Published in The Hartford Courant on May 12, 2019