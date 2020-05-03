Robert "Skip" Dale Griffin, 80, of Hebron and formerly of Salem, passed away peacefully on April 24, 2020 at Bride Brook Health and Rehabilitation Center in Niantic. Born September 23, 1939 in Hebron, he was the 9th of 11 children of the late William and Ellen (Olin) Griffin. Skip proudly served our nation by enlisting in the United States Marines. After his service, he worked as a professional truck driver for the Teamsters Local 493. Skip was also a former member of the Yesteryear of Oakdale car club, Willimantic Elks, American Legion, Disabled American Veterans, Hebron Lions Club, and Hebron Senior Center. He enjoyed watching local sports teams, the Patriots, Yankees, and UConn basketball teams and his favorite pastime was playing blackjack at the casino. However his greatest joy came from spending time with his grandchildren. Skip was predeceased by his loving companion Jean Ann Schreiner. Skip will be forever loved and remembered by his son Robert (Paula) Griffin II of Nazareth, PA, daughter Lori Griffin Cannon of New London, and his stepson John (Susan) Schreiner of Andover; his seven grandchildren Ryan, Megan, Ryan, Raven, Kathy (Cassie and Katie), and McKayla; and numerous extended family and friends. A memorial service, with full military honors, will be held at a later date directly at the Salem Green Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made in Robert's memory to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society https://donate.lls.org/lls/donate or to Seniors Helping Seniors, P.O. Box 382, Mystic, CT 06355. Robert's family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff at Bride Brook Health and Rehabilitation Center for all of their compassionate care over the years. For online condolences please visit www.auroramccarthyfuneralhome.com
Published in Hartford Courant on May 3, 2020.