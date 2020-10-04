Robert D. Morton (Bob), 79, of Southington and Seabrook Island, South Carolina, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 after a long illness. He leaves behind his wife of 57 years Katherine (Allan) Morton. Born on November 12, 1940 in Huntington, West Virginia, he was the son of the late William G. and Constance (Ingersoll) Morton. He was raised in Manchester and graduated from Manchester High School in 1958. After high school Bob decided to pursue a career in dentistry, however, he discovered his true passion and graduated with a BA in Economics from UConn. He also earned a Master's in Economics from Trinity College. Bob enjoyed a 40 year career in banking beginning in 1963, where he found his niche managing Connecticut Bank and Trust Company's investments. From there he held numerous positions at First Connecticut Bancorp, Inc., which eventually became Fleet Bank, with his last position being Executive Vice President. In 1991, he was named President and Chief Executive Officer and a Director of Southington Savings Bank (SSB). With the Board of Directors, he formed a holding company, Bancorp Connecticut, with SSB as its only asset. During his time at Bancorp Connecticut, Bob was most proud of the hard work and dedication of the employees, the leadership roles they took on in the community, and their legendary ability for giving back. He finished his career and retired as Chairman, President, and CEO of Bancorp Connecticut in 2003. Throughout his career Bob dedicated much of his time to many civic organizations and was actively involved in the Episcopal Church. He was Trustee of the Episcopal Diocese of Connecticut and Charter Oak State College Foundation; Director and President of Hartford Mutual Fund, Inc.; Director of Bradley Memorial Hospital, Central Connecticut Substance Abuse Council, and the United Way; Corporator of Manchester Memorial Hospital, as well as an adjunct faculty member at the University of Hartford. Bob was a member of the Hartford Canoe Club, Shuttle Meadow Country Club, the Hartford and Southington Rotary Clubs, and The 100 Club of Connecticut. He also volunteered with Habitat for Humanity, Bread for Life, and quietly contributed in many ways to helping others. Bob was an avid reader and a Civil War history buff. He was also a dedicated swimmer for many years and loved playing golf, especially when traveling with friends to different courses throughout the country and Ireland. Although accomplished, what made him most happy was his family. Bob and Katherine enjoyed spending as much time as they could at their home in Seabrook Island, South Carolina. Bob was also a very dedicated father and grandfather. His grandchildren meant the world to him and he got such joy out of watching them play, attending their games, and seeing them reach life's many milestones. In addition to his wife Katherine, Bob is survived by his daughter and son in-law Rebecca and Harry Dalessio of South Glastonbury; their children Nicholas, Brandon, and Calla, and his son Kenneth Morton of Athens, Georgia. He was predeceased by his brother Jeffrey T. Morton whom he missed dearly. The family would like to thank the dedicated and caring staff at Pilgrim Manor of Covenant Living of Cromwell, who took special care of Bob during the last year of his life. Due to the current pandemic there will not be any calling hours. The burial will be private and a memorial service will be held at a later date. DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 No. Main Street, Southington is entrusted with the arrangements. As per Bob's wishes, memorial donations may be made to Bread for Life, 31 Vermont Avenue, Southington, CT 06489 or Connecticut Children's Hospital, Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, 282 Washington Street, Hartford, CT 06106. For online condolences please visit www.dellavecchiasouthington.com