1/1
Robert D. Morton
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert D. Morton (Bob), 79, of Southington and Seabrook Island, South Carolina, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 after a long illness. He leaves behind his wife of 57 years Katherine (Allan) Morton. Born on November 12, 1940 in Huntington, West Virginia, he was the son of the late William G. and Constance (Ingersoll) Morton. He was raised in Manchester and graduated from Manchester High School in 1958. After high school Bob decided to pursue a career in dentistry, however, he discovered his true passion and graduated with a BA in Economics from UConn. He also earned a Master's in Economics from Trinity College. Bob enjoyed a 40 year career in banking beginning in 1963, where he found his niche managing Connecticut Bank and Trust Company's investments. From there he held numerous positions at First Connecticut Bancorp, Inc., which eventually became Fleet Bank, with his last position being Executive Vice President. In 1991, he was named President and Chief Executive Officer and a Director of Southington Savings Bank (SSB). With the Board of Directors, he formed a holding company, Bancorp Connecticut, with SSB as its only asset. During his time at Bancorp Connecticut, Bob was most proud of the hard work and dedication of the employees, the leadership roles they took on in the community, and their legendary ability for giving back. He finished his career and retired as Chairman, President, and CEO of Bancorp Connecticut in 2003. Throughout his career Bob dedicated much of his time to many civic organizations and was actively involved in the Episcopal Church. He was Trustee of the Episcopal Diocese of Connecticut and Charter Oak State College Foundation; Director and President of Hartford Mutual Fund, Inc.; Director of Bradley Memorial Hospital, Central Connecticut Substance Abuse Council, and the United Way; Corporator of Manchester Memorial Hospital, as well as an adjunct faculty member at the University of Hartford. Bob was a member of the Hartford Canoe Club, Shuttle Meadow Country Club, the Hartford and Southington Rotary Clubs, and The 100 Club of Connecticut. He also volunteered with Habitat for Humanity, Bread for Life, and quietly contributed in many ways to helping others. Bob was an avid reader and a Civil War history buff. He was also a dedicated swimmer for many years and loved playing golf, especially when traveling with friends to different courses throughout the country and Ireland. Although accomplished, what made him most happy was his family. Bob and Katherine enjoyed spending as much time as they could at their home in Seabrook Island, South Carolina. Bob was also a very dedicated father and grandfather. His grandchildren meant the world to him and he got such joy out of watching them play, attending their games, and seeing them reach life's many milestones. In addition to his wife Katherine, Bob is survived by his daughter and son in-law Rebecca and Harry Dalessio of South Glastonbury; their children Nicholas, Brandon, and Calla, and his son Kenneth Morton of Athens, Georgia. He was predeceased by his brother Jeffrey T. Morton whom he missed dearly. The family would like to thank the dedicated and caring staff at Pilgrim Manor of Covenant Living of Cromwell, who took special care of Bob during the last year of his life. Due to the current pandemic there will not be any calling hours. The burial will be private and a memorial service will be held at a later date. DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 No. Main Street, Southington is entrusted with the arrangements. As per Bob's wishes, memorial donations may be made to Bread for Life, 31 Vermont Avenue, Southington, CT 06489 or Connecticut Children's Hospital, Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, 282 Washington Street, Hartford, CT 06106. For online condolences please visit www.dellavecchiasouthington.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dellavecchia Funeral Home
211 North Main Street
Southington, CT 06489
860-628-2293
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 4, 2020
I did not have the pleasure of knowing Robert. His professional and community accomplishments are something to be admired. I do know his beautiful daughter Rebecca, her husband Harry, and their three amazing children. Rebecca is an extraordinarily kind, giving, hard working and compassionate women. I know Robert must have been very proud of the women he raised. My deepest condolences to Mrs. Dalessio and the entire family. Sincerely, Nicole Toolan and Family
Nicole Toolan
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved