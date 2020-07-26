Robert D. Wade (Bob, Bobby), 78, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. He was born on September 18, 1941 in MConnells, SC to the late Walker and Bertha Mobley Wade. He leaves to cherish his fond memories, his loving family including his wife, Nettie L. Wade; 6 children: Robert D. Wade, Jr. (Bob Jr.), Deborah L. Wade, Barbara W. Holloman (Bryant), Ladrica K. Wade & Jamar W. Wade (CT); Dennis B. Wade (Luanne) (NY); 7 grandchildren: Paige, Parrish, Courtney, Iziah, Jonathon, Nyasia, & Katelyn; stepchildren: Anthony Garnett (CT) & Pamela Garnett (SC). His brother: William Wade (SC); sisters: Gloria Johnson (Franklin), Julia Cox, & Jannie Anderson (Clarence)(CT); Alberta Hill (DE); Lassie Burris & Lilly Crawford (Johnny)(SC); host of nieces, nephews, & a small circle of friends; a special sister-in-law Vernetta McNealy & niece Tomarie Parks. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers John Wade, Charlie Wade & Walker Wade, Jr; sisters Sarah Young, Amiee McCaw, Maggie Kelley, Mary Sanders & Nancy Minter. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at All Faith Memorial Chapel, 90 John Fitch Blvd, So. Windsor, CT: viewing 11:00am; service 12:00pm. The family has requested that all visitors adhere to safety measures including wearing a face mask & social distancing due to COVID-19.



