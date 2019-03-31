Robert David Welk, Sr, 94, of East Hartford, passed away peacefully on March 26, 2019. Born March 19, 1925 in Brooklyn, NY to the late Charles and Florence (Stone) Welk. He was a 1942 graduate of Weaver High School and served in the United States Navy during WWII. Robert graduated from the University of Connecticut in 1950. He married Mary Ellen Monroe in 1951 and moved to East Hartford in 1955. After retiring from Pratt and Whitney in 1987, he worked as a substitute teacher in Glastonbury. Robert was an avid rail fan and enjoyed all trains. He is survived by his children Elizabeth Welk of New Britain, Robert D. Welk, Jr. of Wethersfield and Margaret McClure of East Hartford. Robert is also survived by his grandson, Matthew McClure of East Hartford, his brother-in-law Earl Monroe and his wife Rosetta of Old Saybrook and several cousins, nieces and a nephew. He was predeceased by his wife Mary Ellen (Monroe) Welk and his sister and brother- in-law Miriam and Austin Schneider. A memorial service will be held Wednesday April 3, 2019 at 11 am at St. James Episcopal Church, 2584 Main St., Glastonbury CT. Reception to follow in the Parish Hall. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the . For online condolences, please visit www.mulryanfh.com.





