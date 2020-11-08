Robert (Bob) Daniel Hammeal, 92, of Clinton, CT, formerly of Hamden, died peacefully surrounded by love and family on October 21, 2020. Bob was born October 7, 1928 in South Plainfield, NJ. Bob's greatest love in life was his wife Joan, and his greatest joy was the family they built. Bob served his country proudly in the Navy during World War II and the Korean War. Bob spent his career in sales in the machine tool industry and was president and co-owner of Gilbert & Richards in North Haven, retiring in 1999. Bob was a lifelong hockey fan and a season ticket holder to Yale hockey for 50-plus years. Bob leaves behind his loving wife of 66 years, Joan Tamaccio Hammeal, his four daughters, Robin (Ralph) Hammeal-Urban of Marlborough, Lauren Hammeal of Essex, Lisa (Kurt) Uihlein of Branford and Helen (Cliff) McGuigan of Westbrook, seven grandchildren, Jason (Kasia) Cannan of Ivoryton, Tim Hammeal of Colorado, Colin Urban of Burlington, Vermont, Ben (Adriana) Uihlein of Madison, Nick Uihlein of New Haven, Kelsey Hammeal-Urban (Joshua) Jeffery of West Columbia, SC and Molly McGuigan of Westbrook. Bob also leaves five great-grandchildren, Ava and Grayson Cannan of Ivoryton, Jonny, Kennedy and Joey Uihlein of Madison. Bob also leaves his brother in law Mark (Jane) Tamaccio of Manchester and sister in law Barbara Tamaccio of Melbourne, FL. Bob was predeceased by his parents, Clark Hammeal and Kathleen Harkins and his siblings Earl, Clark, Eleanor and Jack. Bob was a lifelong learner and loved sharing the wisdom from his experiences. He taught all of us that "work is a gift". Bob truly enjoyed engaging and connecting with everyone he met. He loved people and people loved him. Knowing Bob was a "win/win". His family is heartbroken for our loss and our cup runneth over. In honor of his memory donations may be made to Chestnut Hill Concerts • P.O. Box 183, Guilford, CT 06437. To share a memory of Bob or send a condolence to his family please visit www.rwwfh.com
Arrangements by the Robinson, Wright & Weymer Funeral Home in Centerbrook.