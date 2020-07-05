12/16/42 – 7/1/20 Our angel on earth passed peacefully from the loving embrace of his family into the welcoming heavenly arms of his wife, his mother and his father and all of the other angels awaiting him in Gods care. Robert "Bobby" Daversa, the greatest father, papa , brother, uncle, cousin, friend, neighbor and humanitarian to every stranger he met. He was the most gracious, giving soul to all who were lucky to have met him. Giving of himself to so many over his 77 years, his human heart could no longer match the limitless heart that was his soul. He was the son to the late Henry J Daversa and Cora DonAroma and grew up in New Britain, CT. He was a beloved brother to one sister, Lorraine Baldino (Naples Florida) and two brothers, Henry and his wife Theresa Daversa (Wethersfield, CT) and Richard and his wife Roz Daversa (Berlin, CT). He met the love of his life, Susan E. Daversa at age 15 and spent 54 glorious honeymoon years together until she departed to heaven in 2017. They lived in Rocky Hill, CT where they raised their two girls who went on to bless them with 7 grandchildren and two great grandchildren: Daughter Laura and her husband Ron Gariepy Jr and grandchildren Austin, Nathan, Lexi, Kendall and her fiancé Jon Gemmill, and great grandson Noah Gemmill. Daughter Michele and her husband Jeff Coddington, grandchildren Sam, Ben, Max and great granddaughter Amelia Coddington. His "LA Familia" extends to many nieces, nephews and cousins both here on earth and waiting to reunite with him in heaven. He enjoyed traveling with his wife and friends to Hawaii, Spain, Venice, Tuscany, Monaco, South America and Bermuda and too many of America's National Parks. Our family enjoyed many summer vacations with their lifelong best friends Tommy and Barbara Staron, and their children Gail, Mark and Michael in Cape Cod, Florida and Lake George. Right up until the time he passed, Tommy and Barbara would take him out to lunch every week. Their favorite spot was Mitchell's coffee house. Bobby worked at Aetna until he retired, and then enjoyed tooling around the state working for Rideshare. He really loved to drive everyone, anytime and everywhere. While these jobs may have been what he "did", it was not who he was. His "real" career and legacy was being a teacher, mentor, and an absolutely great human being to everyone who was blessed by his presence. He taught us not to sweat the small stuff and had an amazing ability to minimize and overcome life's biggest struggles. He taught us to be kind, generous and see the good in everyone. He taught us love, how to show love and to love deeply, always being grateful for loves blessings. He lived as a man of life's simple truths, who, without trying or without need for any recognition, became the "greatest guy in the whole world" to all. A role model to many, he will continue to inspire us to be like him, and become our best selves spreading our hearts to others as he did. In our world he was the sun, which will never dim. A celebration of his life will take place Monday, July 6th 5-7pm at Brooklawn Funeral Home, 511 Brook Street Rocky Hill Ct. For online guestbook please visit: www.Brooklawnfuneralhome.com
. Donations to Mikey's Place Playground, a happy place for every face, in loving memory of Mikey Daversa can be made in his honor at http://www.mikeysplace.org/donate
