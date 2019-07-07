Robert (Bob) Davis, 76, of Coventry, CT passed peacefully on Thursday, June 27, 2019, at the Mansfield Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation after a brief battle with cancer. Robert (Bob) was born in Portland, Maine on June 11, 1943, son of the late Donald and Eleanor Davis. He graduated from Jonesboro High School in Jonesboro, Maine and Manchester Community College in Manchester, Connecticut.In the winter of 1963, Bob became a proud member of the U.S. Air Force 567th Strategic Missile Squadron and worked as a skilled pneudraulic mechanic on Atlas missiles at Fairchild AFB, Spokane, WA and Whiteman AFB, Knob Noster, MO. On March 18, 1964, he married Patricia Monaghan. He was honorably discharged in September of 1967 and immediately began his successful 33-year career at Pratt & Whitney Aircraft in Connecticut. Throughout his lifetime, Bob was an active member of Coventry Youth Baseball, a member of the Coventry American Legion, a lifetime member of the Fin Fur & Feather in Chaplin, CT, and also proudly served many years as a voting machine mechanic for the town of Coventry.Bob had various lifetime interests. He was an active supporter and mechanic for his best friend Dave Koehler's modified race car that ran at Waterford Speedbowl and Stafford Motor Speedway from 1983 to 1993. Additionally, he had a passion for NASCAR racing, hunting, fishing, and snowmobiling in Vermont and Maine with his son Chris. He was an avid New England sports fan who faithfully followed the Red Sox and Patriots. He spent his most recent summers at his summer home in Machiasport East Side, Maine with his wife Pat so that he could enjoy his time where he grew up and to spend time with his daughter Stephanie and grandchildren Ava and Jack. There he also enjoyed multiple walks each day on the beach with Madison, his cherished German Short Haired Pointer. He is most remembered for his easygoing smile, fun sense of humor, incredible work ethic, strong family values, and his ability to fix everything and anything. Bob always prided himself on helping others and being a friend to everyone, including all of his neighbors that he loved along Cooper Lane, including Josh Pinkston.In addition to his parents, Bob was predeceased by his sister Hazel Reynolds, brother Donald Davis, and sister Barbara Reynolds. Bob is survived by his loving wife, Patricia Monaghan Davis of Coventry, CT, his son Chris and wife Kim of Durham, CT, daughter Stephanie Allison Emery and husband Harold Ian of Cutler, ME, his sister Joyce Reynolds and husband Vinal of Whitneyville, ME, and sister-in-law Mary Ann Carr and her husband James of Cambridge, MA. Bob also leaves behind three grandchildren who were his greatest pride and joy; Kelsie of Durham, CT and Ava Louise and Jack Robert of Cutler, ME. He also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, and a lifetime of very special friends. A celebration of life service will be held on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at the Coventry-Pietras Funeral Home, 2665 Boston Turnpike, Coventry, CT. In lieu of flowers or donations, please continue Bob's way of life by practicing acts of kindness to help others as he did throughout his lifetime. For online condolences or directions please visit: www.pietrasfuneralhome.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on July 7, 2019