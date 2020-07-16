Robert Dennis "BlackJack" Farmer, 81, of Bloomfield, CT passed away peacefully at home with his loving wife and family by his side on Tuesday, July 7, 2020. Born is Thorpe, West Virginia on January 6, 1939 to the late Samuel and Lucille (Galloway) Farmer. A Live Streamed Celebration of His Life will take place on Friday, July 17, 2020 at 12:00PM at Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service (a division of Howard K. Hill Funeral Services) 94 Granby Street, Bloomfield, CT 06002; with Visitation from 11:00AM-12:00PM and Interment at Mt. St. Benedict Cemetery, 1 Cottage Grove Road, Bloomfield, CT 06002. To leave a message of comfort for the Farmer family, view the full obituary and Live Streamed service, please visit www.hkhfuneralservices.com