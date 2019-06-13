Robert "Bob" E. Barrett Jr. (82) of Zellwood, FL passed away March 25, 2019. Robert was born April 16, 1936 in Hartford, CT to Robert E. Barrett Sr. and Viola(Willoughby) Barrett. Predeceased by loving wife Carolyn(Frank) Barrett, married just shy of 60 years. He was the proud and loving father of Catherine B. Freeman and husband Ira, Jeffrey R. Barrett, Jennifer B. Bengtson and husband John, Cynthia B. Whitney and partner George Sexton and Dorothy B. Mannings and husband Shawn. He was grandfather to Jessica, Michelle, Tabetha, Colleen, Ian, Jack and Ricky. And a great grandfather to Cynthia, Tyler, Madison and Liam. Robert leaves behind his siblings, Carol Burnham and husband Frank, Marion Bedard, and Edward Barrett all of CT, and his sister in law Catherine Allen of PA. Bob was predeceased by his brother in laws, Peter Bedard, Roy Allen and Joseph Frank, and sister in law Marilyn Frank. Robert was a graduate of Weaver High School, class of 1955, and Boston College Class of 1959. He served in the Army National Guard after graduating from Boston College from 1959 to 1962. Robert was employed by LIMRA International for 34 years from where he retired as Assistant Treasurer. Robert lived most of his life in Connecticut before retiring in 1994 and relocating to Zellwood, Florida. He was an avid camper. He and Carolyn retired to Florida, but not before traveling around the United States and into Canadian Provinces in their Airstream. When not traveling in his Airstream he enjoyed vacationing on Nantucket. He loved animals, especially Saint Bernards and had many hobbies. He took great pride in the heritage of his family. Bob's legacy includes the extensive research he conducted tracing the families genealogy back numerous generations. Robert was a truly intelligent, well-read and honest gentleman, with a warm and generous heart. His forever grateful children take comfort in knowing that Bob & Carolyn Barrett are reunited in Heaven. A remembrance celebration is being planned for this summer in New England. Published in The Hartford Courant on June 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary