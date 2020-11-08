Robert E. Bunnell, age 88, of Suffield, CT, formerly of Massachusetts, born on September 18, 1932, was a champion of children. Having honored his last wish to die peacefully at home, Robert Bunnell passed away on Friday, November 6, 2020. His son, Charles, and daughter-in-law Eva, provide a beautiful view and loving environment for his last days. Throughout his lifetime, Bob always put children first. As a father, as a grandfather, and as a career educator, his first thought was always, what is best for the child in front of me. He was grateful for his family and the many friends he made during his lifetime. Upon graduating from Arlington High School, Bob spent one semester in college and then came home at Christmas time to tell his parents that he withdrew from college and joined the U.S. Navy to serve his country. After four years in the Navy, he matriculated at Boston University, then the Harvard School of Education, then doctoral work at Columbia University. A career educator, he served as a superintendent of schools in southern Vermont, Rhode Island and Massachusetts, including more than twenty years in Norwell, Massachusetts. As he often quoted Bette Davis, "aging ain't for the weak" so he felt blessed for the many good years in his early retirement when he traveled the world with his cherished wife, Shirley (Keith) and friends. He was predeceased by his brother, Charles F. Bunnell, Jr., and sister, Barbara Bunnell Weems. He is survived by his three children who he was so proud of, Keith S. Bunnell, Sara Bunnell Yeager, and Charles F. Bunnell, III as well as their respective spouses Keith Stout, Bill Lyons, and Eva Bunnell, and his six grandchildren who were the light of his life. Arrangements are made by Thomas L. Neilan and Sons Funeral Home. Due to COVID-19 no service is planned at this time. Please no flowers, instead donate to your favorite local charity remembering Bob's efforts to help the homeless and those less fortunate than he.



