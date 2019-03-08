It is with heavy hearts that we inform you that Robert Emmett Carew, 89, of Wethersfield peacefully passed away Wednesday, March 6, 2019 in St. Francis Hospital and Medical Center Hartford. Robert "Bob" was born in Wethersfield on June 10, 1929. He was the son of the late John J. Carew, Sr. and the late Mary (Driscoll) Carew. Bob served in the Air National Guard and was an associate member of the Wethersfield Fire Department. At one time he held the position of Lieutenant in the department. He retired from the Town of Wethersfield after 37 years of service as a Maintainer. Bob was proud of his town, his country, his "Irish" heritage, his faith, and his children and grandchildren. He enjoyed landscaping and working in his yard. Bob loved the Red Sox and Notre Dame Football. He was beyond thrilled to see the Red Sox win the World Series this past year. Bob is survived by his wife of 54 years Sheila (Strong) Carew of Wethersfield. He is also survived by his daughter, Nancy (Carew) Simmons, and her husband, Wayne, along with their children, Shannon Rose Simmons and Tyler James Simmons, of Hebron, along with his son and caretaker Sean Michael Carew of Wethersfield. He leaves his sister-in-law Theresa Carew of Flager Beach, Florida and his very special friend and brother in law, Frank A. Strong, Jr. and his wife Irene, of Wethersfield, his two nephews Jack Carew and his wife Susan, of Englewood, Florida and Wakefield, Rhode Island and James Carew and his wife Sharon, of Wethersfield as well as his nieces Kathy Carew of Wethersfield and Mary Dakin and her husband Lance, of East Hartford, a cousin, Brian Doyle and his wife Barbara, of Stafford Springs along with numerous nieces and nephews. He was pre-deceased by his brothers, John J. Carew, Jr. and his wife Phyllis, Thomas T. Carew, Sr., niece Sharon E. Hall and nephew Thomas T Carew, Jr.Friends may call on Sunday March 10, 2019 from 2:00 to 5:00 PM at the Farley-Sullivan Funeral Home, 34 Beaver Road, Wethersfield. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday, March 11, 2019 at 12:00 PM in The Church of Incarnation, 544 Prospect Street, Wethersfield. All attendees are requested to go directly to church. Burial will follow in Village Cemetery, Marsh Street, Wethersfield. Donations in Bob's memory can be made to the Wethersfield Volunteer Firefighter's Association, P.O. Box 290075, Wethersfield, CT 06129-0075. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at farleysullivan.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary