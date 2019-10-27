Home

Services
Montano-Shea Funeral Home
922 Main St
Winsted, CT 06098
(860) 379-2897
Graveside service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Eno Hill Cemetery
Colebrook, CT
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
the home
West Hartland, CT
View Map
Robert E. Chicoine


1947 - 2019
CHICOINE – Robert E. Chicoine, 72, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 after fearlessly battling cancer. He was the loving husband of Karen Anne (Quinn) Chicoine for 35 years. Born June 25, 1947 in Newport, Vermont; the son of the late Yvelande and Leo Chicoine of Higley, Arizona. Bob proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He worked as a Heli arc Welder for 30 + years and then as a Town Maintainer for the Town of Norfolk. Since his retirement, he has enjoyed doing extensive metal work, cork crafts, maple syrup and traveling. Bob built his log home in West Hartland and was proud of the land he lived on. He had such an adventurous, fun loving personality. His favorite pastimes included skiing down Tuckerman's Ravine, Hang gliding off Talcott Mountain, sailing on Lake Congamond and water skiing on Lake Winnipesaukee. He loved nothing more than sharing his passion for adventure with his daughter by coaching her in a variety of sports, taking her snowshoeing, gondola rides in the mountains or just sharing oysters and beers. He was a lifetime member of the Riverton Volunteer Fire Department, a member of The Connecticut Maple Syrup Association and the American Legion Post #159. Bob was extremely hardworking and he will be deeply missed. In addition to his wife, he leaves his beloved daughter, Rhonda Marie Chicoine of Quincy, MA; sister, Linda Diane Chicoine of Phoenix, AZ; cherished Aunt Lucille Martineau of Simsbury, CT and his wonderful service dog, Amber. Graveside services will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Eno Hill Cemetery, Colebrook with military honors at 11 AM. A Celebration of Life will follow at the home in West Hartland from 12 – 4 PM. Montano-Shea Funeral Home, 922 Main Street, Winsted has care of the arrangements. Memorial donations may be made to: Palliative Care Unit, VA CT Healthcare System, 950 Campbell Avenue, West Haven, CT 06516 or TADSAW; Train a dog save a warrior at tadsaw.org. Visit an online guestbook at montano-shea.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Oct. 27, 2019
