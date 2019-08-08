Hartford Courant Obituaries
Manchester Funeral Home
142 East Center Street
Manchester, CT 06040
(860) 643-6226
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Manchester Funeral Home
142 East Center Street
Manchester, CT 06040
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
8:30 AM
St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish, St. Bridget Church
80 Main St.
Manchester, CT
View Map
Robert E. Emrick


1933 - 2019
Robert E. Emrick Obituary
Robert E. Emrick, 86, of Manchester, previously of East Hartford, beloved husband to the late Faith (Yoo) Emrick, passed away peacefully Monday, August 5, 2019. Bob was born in Hartford on May 10, 1933 to the late Elmer G. and Henrietta (Clark) Emrick. Bob grew up in Manchester before moving to East Hartford for some time before moving back to Manchester where he has resided since. Bob was stationed in Germany during the Korean War as he proudly served his country with the United States Army. Bob worked for many years as a carpenter and auto body repair man. He had a love for woodworking and other household repairs. Bob was such a selfless man who enjoyed volunteering his time at many different locations including Riverside Health Care and St. Rose Church and School in East Hartford, as well as at St. James School in Manchester. Bob was a lifetime member of the former VFW Post 2046 in Manchester. Bob was also a communicant of St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish, St. Bartholomew Church. Bob is survived by his son Daniel Emrick of Bloomfield, his daughter Joanne Emrick of N.C., his sister Muriel Deming of Windsor, six grandchildren; Kimberly, Noah, Jordan, Tia, Drew and Evan, several nieces and nephews and their families as well as many loving friends and neighbors. In addition to his wife and parents, Bob was predeceased by seven siblings. A time of visitation will be held on Friday, August 9, 2019 at Manchester Funeral Home, 142 E. Center St., Manchester. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, August 10 at 8:30 a.m. at St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish, St. Bridget Church, 80 Main St., Manchester. Everyone is asked to please go directly to church. Burial with military honors will follow in East Cemetery, Manchester. Memorial donations in Bob's name may be made to the Army & Navy Club, 1090 Main St., Manchester, CT 06040. To leave an online message of condolence for his family, please visit www.manchesterfh.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Aug. 8, 2019
