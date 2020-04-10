|
Robert E. Friedrich, Sr., 95, of Stafford Springs, CT, passed away on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at Evergreen Health Care Center. He was born in Hartford, CT, son of the late Herbert H. and Ursula (Achatz) Friedrich. Bob was the owner/operator of Friedrich's Jewelry Store, opening in 1947, where he worked side by side with his wife, Lillian. He was a member of the Stafford Springs Congregational Church, and Wolcott Lodge No. 60 AF & AM of Stafford. Bob enjoyed gardening, flowers, traveling, going on cruises, and being at his home in Cape Cod. Bob is survived by his loving wife of 69 years, Lillian (Narkon) Friedrich; two children, Brenda Friedrich (and her late significant other, Wayne Senecal) and Robert E. Friedrich, Jr. and his wife Laura; two grandsons, Russell and Matthew Friedrich; and three great grandchildren, Natalie, Noah, and Ava. He was predeceased by his identical twin brother, Herbert Friedrich; and sister, Dorothy Hublard. Services with burial in Grove Hill Cemetery, Rockville, CT, will be held at a later date. The family wishes to thank Bob's caretakers, Kathie Hartley and the staff at Evergreen Health Care Center, for all of their service and attention over the past few years. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601. Introvigne Funeral Home, Inc., Stafford Springs, CT, has care of the arrangements. To leave a condolence online for the family, please visit: www.introvignefuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 10, 2020