Home

POWERED BY

Services
Farley-Sullivan Funeral Home - Wethersfield
34 Beaver Road
Wethersfield, CT 06109-2201
(860) 563-9999
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Farley-Sullivan Funeral Home - Wethersfield
34 Beaver Road
Wethersfield, CT 06109-2201
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church of Christ the King Parish
56 Hartford Ave
Wethersfield, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Gorman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert E. Gorman


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert E. Gorman Obituary
Robert E. "Bob" Gorman, 87, of Wethersfield, loving husband to Alice (Nagle) Gorman, peacefully passed away Sunday, December 22, 2019 at St. Francis Hospital. Bob was born August 30, 1932 in Hartford, one of two sons to the late Harold & Harriett (Magnuson) Gorman. He was raised in West Hartford, attended West Hartford schools, graduating from Hall High. Prior to his retirement, Bob was employed by Phoenix Bank, Connecticut Bank & Trust, then as an officer at Fleet Bank. In addition to his work Bob was a Guardsman with the CT Air National Guard. He loved sports, in particular was an avid fan of the New York Yankees and the New England Patriots. When he wasn't enjoying time with Alice, he loved fishing and golfing, which he did well into his 80's. Bob also enjoyed spending time at their home at Cape Cod for over 40 years. Along with Alice, Bob will be dearly missed and remembered by his nieces and nephews, Susan Gamache and her husband Robert, Nancy Nichols, Thomas Gorman and Harold Gorman and his wife Susan. In addition to his parents, Bob was predeceased by his brother Harold Gorman and sister-in-law Sally. Friends may pay their respects to the Gorman family Monday, December 30, 2019 from 9:30 – 10:30 am at the Farley-Sullivan Funeral Home, 34 Beaver Rd. Wethersfield. A Mass of Christian Burial celebrating Bob's life will follow the visitation at 11:00 am in Sacred Heart Church of Christ the King Parish, 56 Hartford Ave., Wethersfield. Interment will follow the Mass in Village Cemetery, Marsh St., Wethersfield. To extend online condolences and/or share a memory, please visit farleysullivan.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Dec. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -