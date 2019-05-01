Robert E. Haxton, age 70, of Hamden passed away on April 28, 2019 at St. Raphael's Hospital. Robert was born on November 19, 1948 to the late Edward and Demetria G. (Clemente) Haxton. Robert was a lifelong resident of New Haven and took much pride in that. He was employed by the State of Connecticut as a Business Manager for the Department of Children and Families at Riverview Hospital for 32 years, retiring in 2004. He is survived by his close friends, Mark Harrington of Deerfield, NH, Shelly & Ken Houghtaling of New Port Richey, Fl, and Mark & Holly Jenkin Haddam, CT and will be sadly missed. Family and friends may visit Keenan Funeral Home, 238 Elm Street, West Haven on Thursday, May 2, 2019 from 5pm – 7pm. A Funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Friday, May 3, 2019 at 10 am. Interment to follow at St. Lawrence Cemetery, 280 Derby Avenue, West Haven. Memorial donations in Robert's name may be made to Connecticut Food Bank. To leave an online condolence or tribute please visit www.keenanfuneralhome.com Published in The Hartford Courant on May 1, 2019