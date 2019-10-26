Hartford Courant Obituaries
Rose Hill Funeral Homes Inc.
580 Elm Street
Rocky Hill, CT 06067
(860) 529-3381
Calling hours
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Prayer Service
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
6:30 PM
Robert Earl Humphrey, 73, of Newington, passed away on Monday (October 21, 2019) at Newington Rapid Recovery. Robert was the son of the late Shirley (Burr) and Albert Kellmel. Robert was a US Army veteran of the Vietnam War. He was a bus driver for CT Transit and later went on to work at Napa Auto for many years. Robert was an avid New York Yankees fan. He was also the family jokester, his quick wit and sense of humor will be missed. Robert leaves behind a sister, Judith Valentin and her husband Henry of Burlington; a sister-in-law, Judy Kellmel of Louisiana and several nieces and nephews along with their families. He was predeceased by a brother, Michael Kellmel; two sisters, Susan Duprey and her husband Francis, and Luann Vancour. Family and friends are invited to call at the Rose Hill Funeral Home, 580 Elm St. Rocky Hill, on Monday (October 28, 2019) from 5 to 7 PM. A prayer service will be held at 6:30 PM. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. Please share online expressions of sympathy, memories or photo tributes at www.rosehillfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Oct. 26, 2019
