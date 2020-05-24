Robert E. Hyatt, 94, long-time resident of Bloomfield, CT, died peacefully on May 18, 2020, at McLean Village hospice in Simsbury, Connecticut. Loving husband for 70 years of his beloved wife, Nancy Miller Hyatt. The youngest of three sons, he was born in Brooklyn, New York on June 27, 1925 to Cornelius Hyatt Sr. and Jesse Antoinette Bodge Hyatt. At the age of 10, he became involved in sacred music, inspired by his mother's Oberlin music school talent and guidance. He joined the men and boys choir of St. James Episcopal Church chorus in New York City. Singing in the choir remained a part of his life for 75 more years. Along with his wife Nancy, Bob was extremely committed to Old Saint Andrews Episcopal church in North Bloomfield, CT. They were members from 1958 and served as choir members. They established the Hyatt music library at OSA in 2010. Bob was also lay reader, chalicist, and vestryman; in addition, he served as treasurer and senior warden. After graduating from Roosevelt High School in 1943, Bob was immediately drafted into the US Army. He and his older brother Hank were inducted on the same day. He served the duration of World War II in the 94th infantry division. He was a Staff Sargent in the Intelligence and Reconnaissance Unit. Bob was awarded a Purple Heart for injuries sustained near Lampedan, Germany during The Allies advance. Following discharge in early 1946, Bob entered Colgate University, majoring in mathematics. He received varsity letters in baseball and golf and served as his Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity president. He had a brief career in professional baseball with the Allentown Pennsylvania Red Birds, a farm club for the St. Louis Cardinals. While he was in Pennsylvania, he met and fell in love with Nancy Kline Miller. Their lifetime union began on June 17, 1950 with a wedding ceremony at Saint John's church in Allentown, PA. His 35-year career at Connecticut General Life Insurance Company began in 1950. He was Sales Vice President of the Group Pension Division and retired in 1984. Bob always considered CG to be a very special and concerned company, and felt it was a marvelous and unique place to pursue a career. Following his retirement, he and his wife Nancy purchased property in Hilton Head, South Carolina. They spent the major part of the next 20 years enjoying life in the sunny south. They were members at The Church of the Cross Bluffton, South Carolina and sang in the choir. Bob had an unbounded joy in playing golf, whether competitively with friends, or simply taking in a quick nine with Nancy. He was known for his unusual backswing rotation loop. He took delight and satisfaction from his successes and accepted with grace the many times it was someone else's turn to walk away as champ. As a highly respected member of the Golf Club of Avon, he was the winner of many club championships including father – son and husband – wife. At the age of 65, he scored a hole-in-one. He also served on the Board of Governor's as President and Chairman of the Tournament Committee. During their final years together, Nancy and Bob cherished each other's company. This was perhaps most evident during baseball season, when day after day, side-by-side, they followed their favorite team, the Boston Red Sox. This was also the time to fulfill his long-term desire to become a serious and challenged bridge player. In his last few years, he earned enough master points to qualify as junior club master, club master and sectional master. Bob looked forward to his weekly bridge game with his friends. But of course, nothing else meant more to Bob than family. They were the delight of his life and always his central priority. In addition to his beautiful red-headed wife Nancy, he is survived by four wonderful children: Kimberlee A. Watkins, Robert E. Hyatt Jr., Melissa J. Hyatt, and Scott C. Hyatt. He was blessed with seven talented grandchildren: Spencer R. Watkins, Curtis M. Watkins, R. Everett Hyatt III, Jonathan G. Hyatt, Kaitlin I. Hyatt, Matthew H. DeSimone, Hanna J. DeSimone. In addition, a son-in-law, Thomas R. Watkins; a daughter-in-law, Mary Sheldon Hyatt; and a granddaughter-in-law, Kelsey Brookover Hyatt. Bob was predeceased by his brothers, Cornelius (Neil) Hyatt Jr. and Henry (Hank) Bodge Hyatt. Goodbye for now Nancy, I shall always love you. A private family burial service will be conducted at Old Saint Andrews Episcopal Church in North Bloomfield. A memorial service/celebration of Bob's life will be held at a future date to be determined. In lieu of flowers – memorial contributions will be welcome to the: Hyatt Music Library at Old Saint Andrews Church 59 Tariffville Rd., Bloomfield, CT 06002. The Carmon Funeral Home of Avon is caring for the arrangements. To leave condolences online, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 24, 2020.