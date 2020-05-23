Robert E. King of Hebron, CT, the kindest man and husband passed away peacefully on May 16, 2020. He was born Nov 7, 1944 to the late Minnie and Edward King of East Hartford. He was predeceased by his loving wife Patricia King. Bob graduated from East Hartford High School class of 1964. Then went on to graduate Ward School of Electronics. He worked at Pratt & Whitney for 35 years as a machine electrician. After retirement he and Pat and their two dogs traveled in their motor home across country to all the National Parks. They also enjoyed spending time in Narragansett RI at Fisherman's Memorial Park. Bob is survived by his English Setter Holly. Nieces and Nephews, Carol, Frank, Lisa, Kim, Mark, Tina, Carl, Del and Debbie and many great nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister Barbara Hersh and niece Tamara Beth of Kansas. There will be no calling hours. Burial was at the Gilead Cemetery, Hebron, CT. John F Tierney Funeral Home has care of arrangements and for condolences online please visit www.tierneyfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 23, 2020.