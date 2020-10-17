With profound sadness, we announce that Robert E. Lavoie died unexpectedly on October 12, 2020. The youngest child of Margaret and Lucien Lavoie, Bob was born on August 17, 1941, in Berlin, NH. He served honorably and proudly in the US Army Military Police during the Vietnam Conflict. In May 1966, Bob married Bonnie Lizotte of Errol, NH, and they began their 54-year union in Newington, CT. In that same year, Bob embarked on a 32-year distinguished career with the West Hartford Police Department, retiring at the rank of Detective. In the 1970s, Bob took a particular interest in the Gypsy infiltration in Connecticut and throughout the eastern seaboard. As a member of the National Association of Bunco Investigators, he gathered an extensive amount of information on Gypsy modes of operation, prolific use of aliases, and movement throughout the country. He became known as "the Department's Gypsy expert." Numerous police departments along the east coast and in other parts of the US tapped his knowledge and sought his assistance to resolve a multitude of fraud cases, the highlight of which was full restitution of $75,000 to an elderly victim in Bristol, CT. Awards bestowed on him included Departmental Citation, Police Merit Award, Exchange Club's Officer of the Year, along with many letters of commendation from supervisors and grateful citizens. Currently, Bob was serving in his 22nd year of part-time employment with Brinks, formerly known as Dunbar Armored, encouraging young recruits who expressed an interest in pursuing a career in law enforcement. Bob's main purpose in life revolved around loving and protecting his surviving family: wife Bonnie, daughter Renee, son-in-law Eric Rothauser, and grandsons Andrew and Ian Rothauser, all of Newington. He also leaves his brother John Lavoie of Coventry, CT, a large extended family, and cherished neighbors and friends. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Church of the Holy Spirit. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Suggested memorials may be made to: the Connecticut Humane Society, 701 Russell Rd., Newington, CT 06111; Father Flanagan's Boys' Home, Boys Town, NE 68010, or a charity of one's choice
