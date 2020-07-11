Dr. Robert "Bob" Ernest Mueller, 82, died peacefully on Monday, June 22, 2020 at Hartford Hospital, where he had enjoyed 31 years practicing medicine as a pulmonologist. A lifelong Connecticut resident, he was born in Derby on September 29, 1937 to Frederick and Alfaretta Mueller, and grew up in Ansonia. He attended Harvard University (BA '59), and received his medical degree from Yale University (MD '63). Bob served in the Public Health Service during the Vietnam War, after which he completed his internship and residency at Barnes Hospital in St. Louis, and a fellowship in Pulmonology at the University of Colorado in Denver. In 1970, he returned to Connecticut to start his medical practice. Bob was blessed with 60 years of marriage to his devoted wife, Marnie Wagstaff Mueller, whom he adored and who survives him. He is also survived by his older brother, Alfred Mueller, of Wallingford. Bob was very proud of his three children, Sarah Mueller Gieringer, Paul Wagstaff Mueller and Emily Mueller De Celis, and his 8 grandchildren, all of whom survive him as well. Inspired to pursue medicine by his mother who was a nurse, Bob lived his life in service of others. Through the years he not only practiced medicine, but also taught medical students while running the Respiratory Therapy unit at Hartford Hospital. He authored a several pulmonary medicine articles for various publications, and served on the Board of Directors at Seabury. He is remembered fondly by his patients, medical partners, students, hospital staff, and others whose lives he touched. Bob was an avid tennis player, woodworker, and gardener, who enjoyed travel, especially in retirement. He held Jamaica in his heart, the family's special home away from home. Friends and family will recall his brilliance, quiet strength, humble spirit, calm demeanor, and kind heart. A man with a clever sense of humor, and a smile always at the ready. A memorial service for Bob will be planned at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Seabury Charitable Foundation, 200 Seabury Drive, Bloomfield, Ct 06002, and the Hospital for Special Care Foundation, 2150 Corbin Avenue, New Britain, Ct 06053.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store