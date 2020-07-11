1/1
Robert E. Mueller
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dr. Robert "Bob" Ernest Mueller, 82, died peacefully on Monday, June 22, 2020 at Hartford Hospital, where he had enjoyed 31 years practicing medicine as a pulmonologist. A lifelong Connecticut resident, he was born in Derby on September 29, 1937 to Frederick and Alfaretta Mueller, and grew up in Ansonia. He attended Harvard University (BA '59), and received his medical degree from Yale University (MD '63). Bob served in the Public Health Service during the Vietnam War, after which he completed his internship and residency at Barnes Hospital in St. Louis, and a fellowship in Pulmonology at the University of Colorado in Denver. In 1970, he returned to Connecticut to start his medical practice. Bob was blessed with 60 years of marriage to his devoted wife, Marnie Wagstaff Mueller, whom he adored and who survives him. He is also survived by his older brother, Alfred Mueller, of Wallingford. Bob was very proud of his three children, Sarah Mueller Gieringer, Paul Wagstaff Mueller and Emily Mueller De Celis, and his 8 grandchildren, all of whom survive him as well. Inspired to pursue medicine by his mother who was a nurse, Bob lived his life in service of others. Through the years he not only practiced medicine, but also taught medical students while running the Respiratory Therapy unit at Hartford Hospital. He authored a several pulmonary medicine articles for various publications, and served on the Board of Directors at Seabury. He is remembered fondly by his patients, medical partners, students, hospital staff, and others whose lives he touched. Bob was an avid tennis player, woodworker, and gardener, who enjoyed travel, especially in retirement. He held Jamaica in his heart, the family's special home away from home. Friends and family will recall his brilliance, quiet strength, humble spirit, calm demeanor, and kind heart. A man with a clever sense of humor, and a smile always at the ready. A memorial service for Bob will be planned at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Seabury Charitable Foundation, 200 Seabury Drive, Bloomfield, Ct 06002, and the Hospital for Special Care Foundation, 2150 Corbin Avenue, New Britain, Ct 06053.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Jul. 11, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
July 9, 2020
I am saddened to hear of Bob's death. He was a fine man, helpful, kind, and gentle. He was a smart tennis player. I rarely won a set. My heart goes out to Marnie and family
Vic
Victor Schoen
Friend
July 8, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
July 6, 2020
I was part of the Book Club he helped to found. At several of our meetings we had many rewarding conversations about the state of medicine (I too am a physician). Some of the meetings were held at his home so I also had the opportunity to meet his lovely wife. He was a very kind and gentle man. I am sure he was a wonderful doc.
Richard Harrison-Atlas
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved