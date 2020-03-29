|
|
Robert "Bob" Edward Olsen, 85, of Windsor Locks and formerly Wethersfield, beloved husband of 60 years of Joan (Ciccone) Olsen, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at Hartford Hospital. Born in Worcester, MA on July 15, 1934, he was the son of the late Conrad and Marion (Shea) Olsen. Bob was a graduate of Classical High School in Worcester. He earned an A.S.M.E. degree from Worcester Junior College, where he graduated Magna Cum Laude, and went on to earn both B.S.M.E. and M.B.A. degrees from the University of Hartford. After moving to Connecticut he lived in East Hartford for 12 years, Wethersfield for 31 years, and then moved to Windsor in 2005. Bob worked in die design for Wyman-Gordon Co. in Worcester. In Connecticut Bob was employed in Production Engineering at Pratt & Whitney Aircraft, and in Materials Management positions at Kaman Corp., Eastern Industries, U.O.P. Aerospace division, and Jacobs Manufacturing Co. Beginning in 1986 and continuing until his retirement in 2004, Bob was President of Robert E. Olsen, Inc., a consulting company specializing in manufacturing and materials management and education services. He conducted many seminars for universities and organizations throughout the U.S., Canada, Mexico, South America, Europe, Australia and New Zealand. He conducted a variety of seminars for the California Institute of Technology Industrial Relations Center in Pasadena, CA over the course of 14 years. Bob was a past President of the American Production and Inventory Control Society Hartford County Chapter, was a Certified Practitioner of Inventory Management, and was a speaker at numerous international conferences. He was also an adjunct professor at The University of Hartford's Barney School of Business teaching classes in Production Management and Inventory Control. Bob was also active in community organizations including PTA President, Wethersfield High School Band Boosters President, and the Wethersfield Art League, for which he served as an officer. He also achieved Eagle Scout in the Boy Scouts of America. Bob was an avid sports fan, and was a longtime fan of the Boston Red Sox, Boston Celtics, and both men's and women's UConn Basketball teams. He also enjoyed golfing, travel, and Broadway musicals. He developed a keen interest in writing poetry in his later years, and wrote enough poems for two books, the first of which is about to be printed. Bob shared his poems with everyone in his life, and many were published in the newsletter where he lived at Stonebrook Village. A loving husband, father and grandfather, Bob will be forever missed by his devoted wife Joan; his daughter Deirdre Arvidson of Chatham, MA; his son Scott Olsen of Wethersfield, and three adored grandsons, Cole, Max and Ian Arvidson. He is also survived by his brother, Kenneth Olsen and wife Evelyn of Jacksonville, FL; his sister Janice Polk and husband Curtis of South Windsor, and many nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends. He was predeceased by his brother Norman C. Olsen. Special thanks to all the amazing doctors, nurses and CNAs that cared for Bob in the most loving, dedicated and caring way possible…..for which he was eternally grateful. A special service and celebration of Bob's life will be scheduled very soon. Donations in his memory may be made to the Helen & Harry Gray Cancer Center, 80 Seymour St., P. O. Box 5037, Hartford, CT 06102. To share a memory of Bob with his family, please visit: www.desopofuneralchapel.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 29, 2020