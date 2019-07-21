Robert E. Pellegatto, 82, of South Windsor, formerly of East Hartford, beloved husband of Ann (Zocco) Pellegatto died unexpectedly on Tuesday, July 17, 2019 at Hartford Hospital. Robert was born in Hartford, CT on November 5, 1936, son of the late Angelo and Maria (Guiliano) Pellegatto. He grew up in the Elmwood section of West Hartford and was a 1954 graduate of William Hall High School. Robert served for 22 years in the Army National Guard. He worked as a barber, a profession he truly enjoyed, for several area barber shops throughout the years. He loved tag sales and trips to the casino. He was a member of the American Legion Post #133 and the South Windsor Senior Center where he truly enjoyed playing bingo. A kind, caring, loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend, he will be dearly missed. Along with his wife of over 57 years, Ann, he leaves his children, Tina DeCava of Ellington, Robert J. Pellegatto and his wife Jolanta of South Windsor, Lisa Gaffney and her husband John of Tolland and his much loved granddaughters Shawna Gaffney and Victoria Pellegatto; his sisters, Maria Reneau of Anniston, AL, Lorraine Gregg and her husband Roy of Binghamton, NY and Jean Pellegatto of Anniston, AL. He was predeceased by his brothers Angelo and Anthony leaving his sisters-in-law, Ruth Pellegatto of Zellwood, FL and Patricia Pellegatto of Bristol, CT along with many extended family members and friends. His family will receive friends on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, from 10 am-12 Noon at the Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home, 419 Buckland Road, South Windsor; followed by a funeral service at 12:00 PM in the funeral home. Burial with Military Honors will follow at Silver Lane Cemetery in East Hartford. Please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com for online condolences. Published in The Hartford Courant on July 21, 2019