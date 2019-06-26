Robert E. Petersen, 91, of Simsbury, formerly of West Hartford, beloved husband of the late Edna (Rowe) Petersen, passed away peacefully Monday, June 17, 2019. Born October 25, 1927 in the Elmwood section of West Hartford, he was the son of the late Hans E. and Olive (Farrell) Petersen. He was a graduate of Farmington High School and was a United States Army veteran. Prior to retiring, Robert was partners with his brother Richard for 42 years with Petersen Bros. Inc., where they built many homes in the Farmington Valley. Robert joined the East Farmington Volunteer Fire Department in 1951. He held the position of Assistant Chief and proudly served as Chief from 1963-1971. Along with his father, his brother Richard, and his nephew Gary Petersen, they established the Petersen Award which is annually presented to an outstanding member of the East Farmington Volunteer Fire Department. Bob is survived by his children, Darryl Swain Haberern of Canton, Darcy Swain Mantel of Concord, New Hampshire, and Darren "Duke" Swain and his wife, Keiko, of Mableton, Georgia; his daughters, Roberta Miller of Cromwell and Linda O'Doherty of Cromwell and her son Shawn Michael O'Doherty; and his sister Barbara P. Woodward and her husband Henry of Denton, Texas, and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brothers Edward and Richard Petersen and his sister Elsie Dixon. Robert was affectionately known as "Bumpa" and is also survived by grandchildren: Jamie Haberern, Cameron Mantel and his wife Gina, Gabrielle Mantel, Ryan Swain, Toni Swain and his only great-grandson Nicholas Mantel. Friends may call at The Ahern Funeral Home, 111 Main St., Rt. 4, Unionville, on Wednesday, July 24, from 10:00 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. followed by a brief service in the funeral home. Graveside Funeral Services with full military honors will be held immediately following at Riverside Cemetery, Farmington. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.ahernfuneralhome.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on June 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary