Ahern Funeral Home
111 Main St., Rt. 4
Unionville, CT 06085
(860) 673-2601
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Ahern Funeral Home
111 Main St., Rt. 4
Unionville, CT 06085
Service
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
10:30 AM
Ahern Funeral Home
111 Main St., Rt. 4
Unionville, CT 06085
Graveside service
Following Services
Riverside Cemetery
Farmington, CT
Robert E. Petersen, 91, of Simsbury, formerly of West Hartford, beloved husband of the late Edna (Rowe) Petersen, passed away peacefully Monday, June 17, 2019. Friends may call at The Ahern Funeral Home, 111 Main St., Rt. 4, Unionville, on Wednesday, July 24, from 10:00 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. followed by a brief service in the funeral home. Graveside Funeral Services with full military honors will be held immediately following at Riverside Cemetery, Farmington. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.ahernfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on July 21, 2019
