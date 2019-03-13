Home

Robert E. "Bob" Urbank

Robert E. "Bob" Urbank Obituary
Windsor Locks, CT - Robert E Urbank, 91, husband and best friend of Frances went home to be with Jesus on Wednesday, March 6, 2019. Bob was born in Providence, RI and grew up in Worcester, MA.In addition to his wife, Frances, Bob is survived by his two children, Jeffrey and Karen and a sister MargueriteA memorial service will be Saturday, March 16, 2019 at the Windsor Locks Congregational Church, 8 Main St, Windsor Locks, CT 06096 at 10:30 am. Reception immediately following service.In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Windsor Locks Congregational Church Mission Committee, 8 Main St, Windsor Locks, CT 06096
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 13, 2019
